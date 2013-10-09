Video
New Bridget Jones book written secretly, says Helen Fielding
Bridget Jones author Helen Fielding says her latest instalment, Mad About the Boy, was written in secret.
Speaking to the BBC's Jon Sopel. she explained the long gap between books.
"I waited until a story came to me... then I wrote it secretly without telling anyone so I could just write it like I wrote the first one."
The author also explained the reason for killing off the character Mark Darcy.
