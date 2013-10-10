Super Thursday: 'People realise the value of books'

Video

In the world of books, 10 October is Super Thursday, the day many publishing houses release what they hope will be their biggest sellers for the Christmas market.

Memoirs from Jennifer Saunders, David Jason and Mo Farah are among those hitting the shelves, along with Helen Fielding's Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

Garry Powell, manager of Foyles bookshop at King's Cross in London, told the BBC's arts editor Will Gompertz that in spite of the popularity of e-readers, "people have realised the value of books and how special they are".

"If people are buying books then I'm happy," he added.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 10 October 2013.