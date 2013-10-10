Video
Pleasure of bookshops 'can't be denied'
It is "Super Thursday" in the book world - the day when publishing houses put out some of their best titles for the Christmas market.
Sales of paper books are expected to remain strong, despite more customers turning to e-readers.
Waterstones' chief executive James Daunt told the Today programme: "E-readers are more convenient, but the pleasure of being in a bookshop can't be denied."
Author and critic Alexandra Heminsley said: "People are moving to e-readers for paperbacks...high-end art and style books are having to raise their game."
