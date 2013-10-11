Video
Imperial War Museum North puts contemporary art on show
Steve McQueen, kennardphillipps and Langlands & Bell are some of artists with work on show at the Imperial War Museum North's major new exhibition in Manchester.
Catalyst: Contemporary Art and War brings together more than 40 artists that have produced work in response to conflicts since the first Gulf War.
BBC News was given a preview of some of the highlights.
Video Journalist: Rachel Curtis
11 Oct 2013
