Video
Doctor Who 'detective' finds nine episodes in Nigeria
The man who found nine missing episodes of Doctor Who has been described as "the Indiana Jones of the film world".
Philip Morris has recovered two Doctor Who stories from the late 1960s, starring the second Doctor, Patrick Troughton.
Mr Morris, director of a company called Television International Enterprises Archive, said he made the "pleasing" discovery at television station in Nigeria.
Interview courtesy of BBC Worldwide
-
11 Oct 2013
- From the section Entertainment & Arts