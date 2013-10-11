Man Booker celebrates 'origin of names'

Video

In the run-up to the UK's leading literary prize, the Man Booker, The Today Programme hears from all six shortlisted authors.

The judges have described this year's list as the most diverse ever, with an exceptionally international feel for subjects and authors scattered across the globe.

Writers Jhumpa Lahiri and NoViolet Bulawayo talk to the BBC's arts correspondent Rebecca Jones about why they have chosen to write about their countries of origin.

NoViolet Bulawayo, who was born Elizabeth Zandile Tshele, explained why she had chosen her pen name: "I was very home sick and it was my way of connecting to my homeland."

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday 11 October 2013.