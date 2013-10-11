War photographer Tim Hetherington is remembered in film

Video

Tim Hetherington was an award-winning war photographer, killed in a mortar attack in Libya two years ago.

During his years in the field, he co-directed the Oscar-nominated documentary Restrepo about life on the frontline in Afghanistan.

His collaborator, Sebastian Junger, has now made a documentary about Tim's work; Which Way is the Front Line From Here: The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington.

He spoke to BBC Breakfast about his and Tim's time on the frontline.