'Spiritual poetry': Man Booker authors Ozeki and Toibin

The winner of the Man Booker prize for fiction will be announced in the Guildhall in London tomorrow night.

The Today programme has been hearing from the authors that have been selected for the shortlist.

The BBC's arts correspondent Rebecca Jones heard from Ruth Ozeki, who has written A Tale for the Time Being, and Colm Toibin, author of The Testament of Mary.

They explained their books explore religion and spirituality "almost like poetry".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 14 October 2013.