Man Booker Prize 2013: Jhumpa Lahiri's The Lowland

Video

Jhumpa Lahiri's The Lowland is the tale of two brothers, Subhash and Udayan, who are inseparable as children in Calcutta.

As the years pass - as US tanks roll into Vietnam, as riots sweep across India and the Communist movement begins to take root - Udayan's increasingly radical beliefs create aftershocks within his family and across decades of Indian and American history.

Jhumpa Lahiri spoke to the BBC's Review Show about the real-life event which inspired the novel and what it means to her.

The winner of the Man Booker Prize will be revealed on Tuesday 15 October, from 21:30 BST, live on the BBC News Channel and BBC News website.