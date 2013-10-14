Man Booker Prize 2013: NoViolet Bulawayo's We Need New Names

Video

NoViolet Bulawayo's We Need New Names is the tale of Darling, a young girl who leaves her Zimbabwe shantytown for a new life in the United States.

The novel describes Darling's life with her friends in 'Paradise', "trying to be children at a time when their country is falling apart".

NoViolet Bulawayo spoke to the BBC's Review Show about her inspiration for the novel and about trying to "give voice to the voiceless".

