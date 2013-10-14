Man Booker Prize 2013: A Tale For The Time Being by Ruth Ozeki

Video

A Tale For The Time Being by Ruth Ozeki is a coming-of-age novel about the nature of time.

Ruth discovers a Hello Kitty lunchbox washed up on the shore of her beach home on the Canadian coast.

Within it lies a diary that expresses the hopes and dreams of a young girl, Nao.

She suspects it might have arrived on a drift of debris from the 2011 Japanese tsunami.

With every turn of the page, she is sucked deeper into a mystery...

Ruth Ozeki read extracts from her novel and spoke about what inspired her on the BBC's Review Show Booker special.

The winner of the Man Booker Prize will be revealed on Tuesday 15 October, from 21:30 BST, live on the BBC News Channel and BBC News website.