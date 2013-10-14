Man Booker Prize 2013: The Testament of Mary by Colm Toibin

Video

At 101 pages, the shortest book on the 2013 Man Booker Prize shortlist, The Testament of Mary presents the mother of Jesus grieving angrily, years on from her son's crucifixion.

As her life and her suffering begin to acquire the resonance of myth, Mary struggles to break the silence surrounding what she knows to have happened.

Colm Toibin read extracts from his novel and spoke about what inspired him on the BBC's Review Show Booker special.

The winner of the Man Booker Prize will be revealed on Tuesday 15 October, from 21:30 BST, live on the BBC News Channel and BBC News website.