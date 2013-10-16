Video
Paul Klee exhibition opens at Tate Modern
Bauhaus artist Paul Klee is the subject of a major exhibition at Tate Modern.
The show features 130 drawings, watercolours and paintings from collections around the world.
Klee, who once described drawing as "taking a line for a walk", is best known for his abstract patchwork paintings of colour.
The curator of the exhibition, Matthew Gale, explained how they put the collection together.
Video Journalist: Sophie van Brugen
