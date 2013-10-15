Eliza: 'No-one tells me what to wear'

Video

She comes from a hugely successful stage family and is even named after a character from the musical My Fair Lady, so perhaps it's no surprise that Eliza Doolittle ended up performing for a living.

With a platinum debut album already under her belt, she's just released her follow up, which she says is her most personal work to date.

Eliza told BBC Breakfast what inspires her music, and how she maintains her independence as a musician.