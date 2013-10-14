Banksy's New York stall
Banksy sells art at New York street stall for $60

Secretive British street artist Banksy opened a stall in New York's Central Park, selling signed original canvasses for $60 (£38).

A video of the sale was posted on his website, accompanied by the words, "Yesterday I set up a stall in the park selling 100% authentic original signed Banksy canvases. For $60 each."

The artist is in New York for a month-long residency during which he has promised a new piece of street art every day.

Lucas de Jong reports.

