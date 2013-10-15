Charlotte Church: Pop industry 'sexist'

Video

Charlotte Church is the latest singer to complain about the over-sexualisation of young female pop stars.

She gave the John Peel lecture on BBC 6 Music last night and told the audience that she had first-hand experience manipulation that happens "when someone is thrust into the limelight as a child star by a male-dominated music industry with a juvenile perspective on gender and sexuality".

She said of the early years of her career: "There was a big clamour to cover my breasts as they wanted to keep me as young as possible.

"Then it became, 'You should definitely get them out, they look great.'

