Booker prize winner Eleanor Catton: 'Nobody expects it'

The winner of the 2013 Man Booker Prize has told the BBC that nobody every really expects to win because "literature is so subjective".

New Zealand author Eleanor Catton, at the age of 28, is the youngest ever winner of the £50,000 prize for her novel The Luminaries.

Her 832-page tale of the 19th Century goldfields is also the longest work to win in the prize's 45-year history.

Speaking to the Today programme's James Naughtie, Ms Catton said she had woken up this morning "not quite sure of how last night played out".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 16 October 2013.