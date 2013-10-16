Outnumbered star supports Save the Children

Video

Outnumbered child star Daniel Roche, who plays naughty Ben Brockman in the BBC comedy, is putting on his running shoes to take part in a Save the Children campaign.

The World Marathon Challenge, which takes place on 23 October, is being run to raise awareness of children suffering from preventable illnesses.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Daniel said that he was nervous about taking part in the challenge: "I get the feeling that if I fall over... I will have absolutely destroyed the school's chance of winning."