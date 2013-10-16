Real life Philomena and Martin Sixsmith on film portrayal

Video

The woman who inspired the film Philomena has spoken of her hope that it will help other women facing similar issues.

As a young unmarried woman in Ireland, Philomena Lee was forced by nuns to sign away her rights to her son. The film follows her struggle to find him, decades later.

Judy Dench stars as Philomena with Steve Coogan as Martin Sixsmith, the journalist who helped her in her search.

Lee and Sixsmith spoke to arts editor Will Gompertz about their story.

Film clips courtesy of Pathe