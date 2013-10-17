Kill Your Darlings: Daniel Radcliffe and Allen Ginsberg come of age

Video

Daniel Radcliffe is taking another step away from his most famous role as boy wizard Harry Potter, portraying American Beat Generation poet Allen Ginsberg, in his latest film Kill Your Darlings.

Set in New York in the 1940s, the plot includes a murder but the film is essentially Ginsberg's coming-of-age story.

Radcliffe has been earning some good reviews for his work in the film.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.