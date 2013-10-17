Morrissey's 'revealing' autobiography published

Video

Morrissey's highly anticipated autobiography came out at midnight.

The former Smiths singer has now joined Keats, Yeats and Wilde as a Penguin Classic.

Colin Paterson told the Today programme's Justin Webb the book is "a lot more revealing than expected" particularly about his love life. Morrissey writes about his relationships with men and women, that he never "had a proper relationship till the age of thirty five" and shares his thoughts about having children.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 17 October 2013.