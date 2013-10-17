Sir Tim Rice returns to the West End with new musical

Video

From Here to Eternity was an academy award-winning film starring Burt Lancaster, about three American soldiers stationed on Hawaii before to the Pearl Harbour attack in 1941.

Now it is the subject of Sir Tim Rice's new stage musical, his first in over a decade.

Darius Campbell, who first hit our screens on Pop Idol, plays the lead role, once made famous by Lancaster.

Brenda Emmanus snuck into the show's rehearsals for BBC News.