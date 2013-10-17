James Gandolfini's final film is released

Video

The director of actor James Gandolfini's final film has said she thinks the star "would have been proud" of the movie.

Nicole Holofcener wrote and directed Enough Said, in which Gandolfini stars opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

They play divorcees who begin dating despite being wary of commitment.

Gandolfini died following a heart attack whilst on holiday in Italy in June.

Clips courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox