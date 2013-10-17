Richard III hunter co-authors book on car park King

Video

Philippa Langley is the amateur historian who spent years petitioning for an archaeological dig of a car park in Leicester in her hunt for the remains of Richard III.

The search was famously successful, and now Langley has teamed up with military historian Michael Jones to write about the last Yorkist King of England.

The pair talk to the BBC's Nick Higham about The Search for Richard III.

Richard III: The Unseen Story courtesy of Channel 4 / Darlow Smithson