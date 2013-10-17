Video
London Film Festival: Stars out for Coen brothers' Inside Llewyn Davis gala
The stars of the Coen brothers' latest film, Inside Llewyn Davis, joined the film makers for a gala screening at the London Film Festival on Wednesday.
The film, which focuses on the 1960s folk scene in Greenwich Village, New York, stars Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac and John Goodman.
Speaking on the red carpet John Goodman said: "They write so well I don't have to do any work."
