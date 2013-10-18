Video
Chinese art 'never seen in Europe'
A collection of Chinese paintings to be exhibited at the Victoria & Albert museum in London, reflects the enormous wealth of the country's artistic heritage.
Many of the works are more than 1,000 years old - some so fragile they have never previously left Asia.
BBC arts correspondent Rebecca Jones reports on how the exhibition is taking shape.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday 18 October 2013.
