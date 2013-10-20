Poppins' author PL Travers would be 'rather pleased'

Video

The London Film Festival has drawn to a close with the Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson film about the making of Mary Poppins, Saving Mr Banks.

Emma Thompson, who plays author PL Travers, said she "read the first couple of pages and said 'yes, I'm in!' I'm not even in the first couple of pages".

She also told Lizo Mzimba that she felt the writer would have been "rather pleased" about the film, because "she had a very healthy ego."