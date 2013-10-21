Rare Star Wars toys for sale at auction

Star Wars toys
Two rare Star Wars toys are being put up for auction in Britain, with one of them expected to fetch between £6,000 and £8,000.

Kathy Taylor, from Vectis auctioneers in Teesside, said that the toys are so valuable because very few of them have survived - due to their excellent "play value".

The first Star Wars film was released in 1977 and went on to become one of the most successful film franchises of all time.