Rare Star Wars toys for sale at auction

Video

Two rare Star Wars toys are being put up for auction in Britain, with one of them expected to fetch between £6,000 and £8,000.

Kathy Taylor, from Vectis auctioneers in Teesside, said that the toys are so valuable because very few of them have survived - due to their excellent "play value".

The first Star Wars film was released in 1977 and went on to become one of the most successful film franchises of all time.