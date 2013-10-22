National Theatre actress: 'I wasn't a bit nervous'

Video

On this day 50 years ago, the National Theatre Company was born at the Old Vic theatre in London.

Peter O'Toole and Rosemary Harris opened with Hamlet directed by Laurence Olivier.

To mark the anniversary, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will visit the National Theatre.

The actress Rosemary Harris told the Today programme's Sarah Montague that on the night that the theatre opened she "wasn't a bit nervous".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 22 October 2013.