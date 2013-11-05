Video

The former deputy director general of the BBC Mark Byford has said that he was not greedy for accepting a redundancy payoff of almost £1m.

Earlier this year the Public Accounts Committee said under his contract he could have been paid £500,000 when he left the corporation in 2011.

Byford told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire: "I absolutely think I've done no wrong."

"I lost my job, I was made redundant... I left when I was told to leave by the BBC and after 32 years of working there, where I was devoted to the corporation, the last thing I would ever think or feel was that I would want to have greed."