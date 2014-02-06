Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio on his Oscar nomination

Could it be fourth time lucky for Leonardo DiCaprio?

The actor has been nominated for an acting Oscar three times in the past, but has failed to carry home a golden statuette.

But 2014 could prove to be his winning year, with an Academy Award nomination for his performance in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook talks to the actor.

