Video

Scarlett Johansson talks about her latest role in Jonathan Glazer's alien hitchhiker thriller Under the Skin.

Shot on location in Glasgow and the Scottish Highlands, the film tells the story of an alien seductress played by Johansson who preys on men.

The 28-year old actress spoke about the film and how she got into character.

The film opens in the UK on 14 March.

Film Clip courtesy of Studio Canal