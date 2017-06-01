Winstone and Redman support Bravo 22 Company theatre project

Video

Actors Ray Winstone and Amanda Redman are encouraging members of the armed forces to get involved in the theatre.

Wounded, sick or injured members of the Buckinghamshire Armed Forces community are being urged to sign up to creating, producing or performing in a one-act play based on their own experiences.

Bravo 22 Company is The Royal British Legion's recovery through theatre programme.

BBC News attended the launch of the scheme at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Video journalist: Nikki Nahal

Producer: Claudia Redmond