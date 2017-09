Video

The critics have given it a resounding thumbs up, and now those behind James Bond's latest outing are breathing a sigh of relief.

However Spectre director Sam Mendes reckons the real test will come when the movie opens in cinemas.

He and actor Christoph Waltz, who plays villain Franz Oberhauser, have been talking to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba, about their hopes for the film.