Ed Sheeran at premiere of his film Jumpers for Goalposts

Video

His early career was spent sleeping on friends' sofas and dreaming of playing Shepherd's Bush Empire, but Ed Sheeran can now lay claim to selling out Wembley Stadium and being one of the most streamed singers on the internet.

The premiere of a film about his meteoric rise to fame is being premiered in Leicester Square, then beamed via satellite to thousands of cinema screens around the world.

The BBC's Brenda Emmanus spoke to him about the film on the red carpet, and asked him for his thoughts on a recent survey highlighting the decline of London's live music venues.