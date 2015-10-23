Spectre: James Bond cast lift lid on new film
Daniel Craig and the cast of Spectre have spoken about the latest instalment of the James Bond franchise, discussing Bond girls should be called when they are aged in their 50s and whether parents should bring their young children to see the film.
The film, which is released on Monday, sees Bond battling a criminal syndicate led by Franz Oberhauser, played by Christoph Waltz.
Colin Paterson reports.
