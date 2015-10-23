Adele speaks to Nick Grimshaw

Video

Adele has spoken to Nick Grimshaw on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show as she premiered her first single in three years, Hello.

"It's a very intimate song in terms of the topic and it's very conversational," she said. "I'm singing very high up in that chorus, trying to have a Meatloaf moment or something."

Asked if she felt any pressure after the success of her last album 21, she said: "Because of my last album, because of what it went on to do, it was kind of a write-off to ever expect anything with this album, the new one, like that. So actually it made it a bit easier."

Listen to the interview.