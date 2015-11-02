Theatre ticket prices rise by more than 5% in a year

Video

Theatre ticket prices rose by more than 5% last year across the UK as many venues sought to make up funding gaps.

A new report from UK Theatre has found that the average ticket price outside central London was £23.77 in 2014, an increase of 5.5% compared with 2013.

BBC Inside Out asked Martin Sutherland, chief executive of Royal and Derngate Theatres in Northampton, what this means for theatres.

Rachel Tackley, UK Theatre president, told Inside Out that regional theatres are constantly looking for new ways of surviving and building audiences.

