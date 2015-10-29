Video
The evolution of TV for British Asians, according to Citizen Khan
The issue of immigration is rarely out of the headlines and it was no different fifty years ago, when thousands of Indians and Pakistanis came to Britain.
In response, the BBC launched its Immigration Programme Unit designed to help newcomers cope with everyday situations.
Adil Ray, star and creator of the sitcom Citizen Khan, looks at how those early shows developed into programmes that reflect the lives of British Asians today.
- From the section Entertainment & Arts