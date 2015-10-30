Halloween Horror Nights scare actor makeover

Video

With American consumers spending $6.9bn (£4.5bn) on Halloween related items this year, many attractions are cashing in on the event and drawing it out to a whole season.

Universal Studios has been running its Halloween Horror Nights attraction in Orlando for 25 years, transforming the park after hours into a mix of haunted house mazes and "scare zones".

Entertainment reporter Genevieve Hassan was given a makeover to join the 700-strong team of scare actors who terrorise visitors.

This video has no audio.