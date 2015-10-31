Photographing America's creepiest houses

Video

Cleveland photographer Seph Lawless has travelled across the United States in search of the spookiest abandoned properties.

Some of them have their own horrific urban myths attached, involving murder and mysterious disappearances.

With their stunning architectural features, Mr Lawless says they epitomise the perfect haunted mansion.

Thirteen of them are displayed in all their ghastly splendour in his new book, 'Hauntingly Beautiful.'

But does he believe ghosts are for real? He spoke to BBC World Update's Dan Damon.

More from World Update here