Danny Boyle on directing a film about Steve Jobs

Video

Danny Boyle has directed a new film about Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

The film, starring Michael Fassbender, will be released in the UK on 13 November. It covers a period of 14 years and focuses on three product launches including the Macintosh in 1984.

Written by Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs is based on Walter Isaacson's biography of the late entrepreneur.

Danny Boyle spoke to Newsnight's Evan Davis about the film.