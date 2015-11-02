Theatres impose price rises to beat cuts

Video

There was once a time when if you wanted to watch a musical you had to go to London's West End, but now it is a very different story.

Ticket sales for musicals outside the capital have soared in the last year, thanks to the popularity of touring productions such as Wicked, The Lion King and Shrek.

The increase in sales has happened despite ticket prices rising by more than 5% across the UK as venues seek to make up for funding cuts.

Colin Paterson reports.