JK Rowling: 'Writing as Robert Galbraith is liberating'

JK Rowling, writing as Robert Galbraith, has released her third book in the Cormoran Strike series.

She revealed writing under a pseudonym had been "genuinely liberating".

Career of Evil was published last month.

Speaking on Simon Mayo's Drivetime show on BBC Radio 2, JK Rowling said writing the book had "literally given her nightmares" after the research she had conducted on serial killers.