Video
Rod Stewart: 'A little tipple helps with the nerves'
The Royal Family, government ministers and members of the public will attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.
The annual Festival commemorates and honours all those who have lost their lives in conflicts.
One of this year's special guest artists is Rod Stewart, who will be singing his new song Way Back Home.
He told BBC Breakfast how he still gets nervous before going on stage, but that "a little tipple" helps.
-
03 Nov 2015
- From the section Entertainment & Arts