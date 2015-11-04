Larry King on the art of the interview

Video

Former CNN broadcaster Larry King has spoken to the BBC about what he has learned about interviewing, after 58 years in the job.

The 81-year-old stepped aside from his role with the cable news station after 25 years but is still making programmes, including for a news channel backed by the Russian state, RT.

Speaking to Newsnight's Evan Davis, the veteran journalist also addressed his spat with his successor at CNN, Piers Morgan.