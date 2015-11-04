Naomi Campbell: 'Is UK proud to have me?'
British supermodel Naomi Campbell has been at the top of her game for nearly 30 years.
The sometimes controversial figure remains a firm favourite among top designers, but she has also turned her hand to acting - with roles in Empire and American Horror Story.
In an interview with BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt she talks of her pride at being British but challenges him as to whether Britain is "proud to have me be British".
