Banned by the BBC: The War Game

The War Game, a depiction of the impact of a nuclear war in Britain, was banned by the BBC after pressure from the Government in 1965 for being too 'horrifying'.

Fifty years on, it is now one of the first programmes to go on sale in the BBC's new online shop, BBC Store.

The launch of BBC Store is a sign that as the years go by programmes can go from being impossible to show to being a way of generating a little extra revenue.