Banned by the BBC: Brimstone and Treacle

Video

The 1976 Dennis Potter drama 'Brimstone and Treacle' is one of the first programmes to go on sale in the BBC's new online shop, BBC Store.

The television play was withdrawn from transmission after the Director General at the time, Alasdair Milne described it as 'brilliantly made' but 'nauseating'.

The launch of BBC Store is a sign that as the years go by programmes can go from being impossible to show to being a way of generating a little extra revenue.