Elton John 'to meet President Putin' to discuss LGBT rights

Sir Elton John told the Today programme, that he is currently arranging to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-sexual (LGBT) rights.

It follows a recent hoax call from a radio presenter pretending to be President Putin to the musician, that resulted in a genuine phone call from the president.

A report by Human Rights Watch last year said Russia was failing to prevent and prosecute homophobic violence amid a rise in attacks against minorities.